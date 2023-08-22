Noda (jaw), activated from the injured list earlier in the day, went 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs in a win over the Royals on Monday.

Noda picked up right where he left off in both his four-game rehab assignment and his pre-IL-stint at the big-league level. The rookie's walk rate is up to a stellar 17.9 percent following Monday's pair of free passes, helping lead to an elite .382 on-base percentage for the season. Now that he's back to full health, Noda should return to a near-everyday role while primarily logging time at first base.