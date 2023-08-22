Noda (jaw), activated from the injured list earlier in the day, went 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs in a win over the Royals on Monday.
Noda picked up right where he left off in both his four-game rehab assignment and his pre-IL-stint at the big-league level. The rookie's walk rate is up to a stellar 17.9 percent following Monday's pair of free passes, helping lead to an elite .382 on-base percentage for the season. Now that he's back to full health, Noda should return to a near-everyday role while primarily logging time at first base.
More News
-
Athletics' Ryan Noda: Returns from injured list•
-
Athletics' Ryan Noda: Pair of homers in Vegas•
-
Athletics' Ryan Noda: Full rehab game on defense•
-
Athletics' Ryan Noda: Hits well in first two rehab games•
-
Athletics' Ryan Noda: Set to start rehab assignment•
-
Athletics' Ryan Noda: Taking another step Saturday•