Noda went 2-for-4 with a walk in a loss to the Marlins on Saturday.

Noda's on-base percentage is once again hovering near an elite .400 (.396) thanks to Saturday's busy day at the plate. The 27-year-old rookie now boasts a .294 average and .914 OPS over his last 10 games despite the fact he's also struck out in a whopping 41 percent of his 39 plate appearances during that span. Given his ability to get on base at a very high clip and the Athletics' dearth of offensive options, Noda's everyday role is seemingly safe regardless of his inconsistent contact rate.