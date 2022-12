Noda was selected by the A's during the Rule 5 draft Wednesday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

The Dodgers opted not to add Noda to the 40-man roster, and the A's picked him second during the Rule 5 draft. The 26-year-old had a .259/.396/.474 slash line with 25 home runs, 90 RBI and 20 stolen bases at the Triple-A level last year, and he'll now receive a major-league chance in Oakland.