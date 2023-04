Noda entered Saturday's loss to the Mets as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the eighth inning and recorded a walk and a stolen base.

Noda took a seat to start the game while mired in a 2-for-16 skid, but he was able to make contributions by drawing a walk for the sixth straight game. The lefty-swinging first baseman has just six hits in his first 44 plate appearances, but he's boasting an impressive .364 on-base percentage thanks largely to his 22.7 percent walk rate.