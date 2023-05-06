Noda went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored, three RBI and two walks during Friday's victory over Kansas City.

Noda was all over the stat sheet Friday. He scored in the third, fourth and eighth innings while also driving in three runs, including his two-run double in the fifth frame. He was stuck in an 0-for-12 skid prior to Friday's big performance and improved his slash line to .247/.408/.442 in the process. It was Noda's second career three-hit game.