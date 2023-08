Noda went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and a run in a win over the White Sox on Thursday.

Noda led off for only the fifth time this season and crossed the plate with the go-ahead run in the seventh inning on Zack Gelof's two-run home run. The rookie has reached safely in each of his first four games back from a stint on the injured list due to a jaw fracture, although he's still searching for his first extra-base hit since July 18.