The Athletics reinstated Noda (jaw) from the 10-day injured list Monday.

Noda will rejoin the big club after he recently completed a four-game rehab stint with Triple-A Las Vegas, during which he went 4-for-10 with two home runs and two doubles. Before fracturing his jaw in mid-July, Noda had been one of the Athletics' more productive hitters, and he should immediately reclaim a near-everyday spot in the lineup against right-handed pitching. The Athletics demoted Tyler Soderstrom to Triple-A in a corresponding move.