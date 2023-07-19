Noda was scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox due to an unspecified issue.

Noda had been scheduled to start at first base and bat second in the series finale with Boston, but he'll instead take a seat for the second time in four days. Expect the Athletics to provide an explanation behind Noda's absence later Wednesday. With Noda on the bench, Shea Langeliers -- who had been scheduled to get Wednesday off -- will start behind the plate while Tyler Soderstrom gets the nod at first base.