Noda (jaw), who's been swinging a bat since late July, is slated to take live batting practice against Mason Miller (elbow) on Tuesday, the team's official site reports.

It's another key step for Noda as he works to return from the fractured jaw he suffered during pregame warmups July 19. Assuming all goes well with the live BP, the Athletics will map out a more definitive plan and timetable for the remainder of Noda's recovery later in the week. For the moment, the rookie remains within the approximate three-week return timetable he was given when first injured.