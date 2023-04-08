Noda is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays.
Noda started the past four games and has home runs in two straight, but he'll take a seat Saturday with southpaw Jeffrey Springs on the mound for Tampa Bay. Jesus Aguilar will man first base while Seth Brown serves as the designated hitter.
