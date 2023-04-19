site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Ryan Noda: Sits Wednesday
Noda isn't in the lineup Wednesday versus the Cubs.
Jesus Aguilar gets a start at first base in place of Noda, who has slashed .227/.393/.386 with a pair of home runs and 12 walks this season.
