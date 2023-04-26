site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Ryan Noda: Sitting against Angels
By
RotoWire Staff
Noda is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.
Noda is out against southpaw Patrick Sandoval and the Angels on Wednesday. Jesus Aguilar is starting at first base with Shea Langeliers operating as the designated hitter.
