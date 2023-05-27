site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Ryan Noda: Sitting versus southpaw
Noda is not in the starting lineup Saturday versus the Astros.
Noda will take a seat as the Athletics face off with left-hander Framber Valdez on the mound. Righty bat Jesus Aguilar will take over at first base and bat fifth against Houston.
