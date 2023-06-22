Noda went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk in a loss to the Athletics on Wednesday.

Noda gave Oakland an early 4-0 lead with his three-run shot in the third inning, but Cleveland eventually came back to pull out a close victory. The first baseman had been slumping coming into the contest, batting .182 with no homers and 16 strikeouts over his previous 44 at-bats. Noda has been one of Oakland's most productive offensive players with a .239/.390/.423 slash line, eight home runs, 35 runs, 30 RBI and two thefts on the season.