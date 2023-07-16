Noda went 1-for-5 with a solo homer in Saturday's loss to the Twins.

Noda blasted a solo home run off Pablo Lopez in the fourth, marking his 10th long ball of the season. However, he wasn't able to put another ball in play, striking out in each of his other four at-bats Saturday. The first baseman has collected a hit in eight of his last 10 games but hasn't had a multi-hit performance since June 13. Through 87 games, Noda is slashing .225/.375/.404 but owns a monstrous 33.9 percent strikeout rate.