Noda entered Friday's win over the Angels as a pinch hitter in the fourth inning and remained in the game at first base, going 2-for-3 with an RBI double and a run.

Noda lined out to center in his pinch-hit appearance, but he proceeded to deliver in his final at-bat of the night with an eighth-inning double that drove in Zack Gelof. The rookie now has five RBI over his last seven games and pushed his OPS back over the .800 threshold (.803) for the season with Friday's production.