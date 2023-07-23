Noda (jaw) tracked pitches in the batter's box while James Kaprielian (shoulder) and Zach Jackson (elbow) completed mound sessions Saturday, the Associated Press reports.

The rookie still likely has at least a couple of more weeks on the shelf before returning from the fractured mandible he suffered while getting hit in the face during pregame fielding practice Tuesday. However, it's certainly a positive for Noda to try and remain mentally locked in as much as possible during his sudden shutdown. If Noda's healing process goes as expected, he may not need a rehab assignment before being activated.