The Athletics have selected Stuhr with the 137th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

The University of Portland product showed a solid four-pitch arsenal with a repeatable delivery in his one season as a full-time starter, and he features a mid-90s fastball as his best offering. Stuhr's control was erratic in college, but pro coaching could allow him to refine his mechanics and avoid a shift to the bullpen.