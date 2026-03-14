Athletics' Scott Barlow: Should be in closer mix
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barlow could begin the season as an option in the Athletics' closer committee, Jason Burke of SI.com reports.
The veteran right-hander joined the A's on a one-year, $2 million contract in February after posting a 4.21 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 75:45 K:BB over 68.1 innings for the Reds during the 2025 regular season. Barlow recorded one save and 16 holds, but he tallied 53 saves from 2021-23 and is an experienced high-leverage option for manager Mark Kotsay. The skipper shifted to a heavy committee approach last season after closer Mason Miller departed at the trade deadline, so the fantasy upside could be limited in this closing situation unless Kotsay's approach changes.
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