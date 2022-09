Murphy went 2-for-5 with an RBI double and a run in a win over the White Sox on Sunday.

Murphy's fifth-inning two-bagger knocked in Vimael Machin as part of a six-run breakout for the Athletics. The slugging backstop has displayed impressive pop all season, with Sunday's double serving as his career-best 51st extra-base hit of the season (out of 118 total hits) and helping him to his second two-hit effort in the last three contests.