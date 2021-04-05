Murphy (wrist) will return to the lineup Monday against the Dodgers, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Murphy was hit by a pitch on his wrist in the season opener and missed the next three games. The issue never seemed like a long-term problem, however. He'll catch and bat sixth Monday.
