Murphy went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a Cactus League win over the Angels on Saturday.

The sixth-inning round tripper is Murphy's only hit through his first nine spring plate appearances after just making his debut Thursday following his recovery from surgery to address a collapsed lung. Murphy should continue to see plenty of action over the balance of the Cactus League schedule in an attempt to get him up to speed ahead of the regular season.