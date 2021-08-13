Murphy went 2-for-4 with a double, three runs scored, two RBI and two walks Thursday against Cleveland.

Murphy had a productive day, which began with a two-run double in the second inning. He also came around to score multiple runs in a game for the sixth time this season. Murphy has been productive of late, as he's now driven in at least one run in three consecutive contests and has recorded at least one hit in each of his last nine starts. Overall, Murphy has maintained a .224/.318/.419 line with 13 home runs, 36 runs scored and 52 RBI across 355 plate appearances.