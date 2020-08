Murphy went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in a win over the Giants on Saturday.

Murphy did not start the contest, coming on as a pinch hitter for fellow catcher Austin Allen in the sixth inning. Murphy grounded out in his first at-bat, but he led off the ninth inning with a home run to center field to kick off Oakland's comeback from a three-run deficit. The long ball was the first for Murphy since he went deep against the Angels on July 26.