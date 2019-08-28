Murphy is a candidate to be called up as a third catcher when rosters expand Sunday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Despite multiple knee injuries this season, Murphy has enjoyed a strong campaign at Triple-A Las Vegas. The 24-year-old is slashing .324/.406/.676 with 17 extra-base hits (six doubles, one triple, 10 home runs) and 29 RBI across 128 plate appearances over 28 games with the Aviators. Murphy has yet to get his first taste of the majors outside of this year's spring training invite, a stint during which he made a strong impression on manager Bob Melvin. However, Murphy's callup is far from a sure thing, considering veteran Dustin Garneau remains an option for the same spot.