Murphy (knee) is starting at catcher Monday against the Cubs, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Murphy has been brought along slowly this spring after undergoing a minor cleanup procedure for his left knee back in October, but he's finally ready to make his Cactus League debut. The 25-year-old is on track to open the 2020 season as Oakland's starting catcher after hitting .245/.333/.566 with four home runs in 20 games during his big-league debut in 2019.

