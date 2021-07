Murphy went 3-for-5 with a walk and scored three times in Saturday's 12-inning victory over Boston.

The backstop played all 12 frames in the contest and scored three of Oakland's seven runs. The three-hit effort was only his second such performance this season, and he reached base a season-high four times overall. Murphy's big game came on the heels of a five-game stretch during which he went 1-for-18. He is slashing .221/.321/.420 on the campaign.