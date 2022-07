Murphy, who went 2-for-4 in a loss to the Astros on Saturday, is now carrying a .360/.393/.540 slash line across 56 plate appearances in 13 July games.

The hot-hitting backstop's torrid stretch includes six doubles, a home run, six RBI, two walks and seven runs. Murphy has a quartet of multi-hit efforts as well during the current month, and he's managed to reach safely in all but one game.