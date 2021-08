Murphy went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and three strikeouts in Thursday's 7-6 loss to the Yankees.

Murphy's back-to-back blasts with Matt Chapman in the third inning ignited a six-run comeback, though the backstop wasn't productive in his other at-bats. The 26-year-old is in a timeshare with trade deadline acquisition Yan Gomes, which has actually benefitted both players, evidenced by Murphy's improved .256/.385/.512 slash line this month.