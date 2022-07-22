Murphy went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader split with the Tigers.

After starting at catcher and drawing two walks in the matinee, Murphy shifted to DH for the second game of the twin bill. He produced the biggest hit of the contest, slugging a 447-foot three-run homer to center field in the sixth inning that provided all of the runs Oakland needed to pull out the win. Murphy has struggled for much of the season but has turned things around in July, batting .333 with two homers, nine runs and nine RBI over 60 at-bats.