site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: athletics-sean-murphy-day-off-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Athletics' Sean Murphy: Day off Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Murphy will hit the bench Tuesday against the Rockies.
Murphy sits for the second time in the first five games.Austin Allen will again get the nod behind the plate.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.