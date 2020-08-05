site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Sean Murphy: Day off Wednesday
Murphy is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rangers.
Murphy started the past two contests and will return to the bench after going 1-for-6 with two runs, two walks and four strikeouts. Austin Allen will bat ninth and catch for Sean Manaea on Wednesday.
