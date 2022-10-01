Murphy was removed from Saturday's game against the Mariners due to an illness, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Murphy started behind the dish Saturday and went 0-for-1 with a walk and a strikeout to begin the game. He should tentatively be considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's series finale in Seattle.
