Murphy went 3-for-4 with a walk, three doubles and four runs scored in Friday's 14-9 win over the Rangers.

While seven homers were hit on the night in Globe Life Park between the two teams, Murphy contented himself with his first big-league two-baggers instead. The rookie is now slashing an eye-popping .409/.458/1.091 through 24 plate appearances since his promotion with seven of his nine hits (three doubles, four homers) going for extra bases.