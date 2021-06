Murphy went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Tuesday's 13-6 win over the Rangers.

Murphy doubled off Demarcus Evans in the ninth inning, knocking in a pair of runs to extend the lead. Also, he scored in the third frame on a Mark Canha single. The catcher is slashing .221/.330/.427 with nine home runs and 38 RBI in 233 plate appearances. He has reached base safely in his last seven games.