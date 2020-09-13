Murphy went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored in the second game of the team's doubleheader Saturday against the Rangers.

Murphy was out of the lineup for the early game Saturday, but was a key contributor in the second contest. He delivered a two-RBI single in the second inning and came around to score later that frame. Murphy has now reached base multiple times in three of his past four starts, collecting six hits and six walks in that span. Overall this season, he is hitting .247/.374/.449 across 107 plate appearances.