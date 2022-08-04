Murphy went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in a 3-1 win against the Angels on Wednesday.

Murphy was responsible for all of the A's runs in the win, knocking an RBI single off Shohei Ohtani in the fourth inning and swatting a two-run homer off the All-Star pitcher in the sixth. It was the second straight two-hit game for the catcher following a 1-for-14 stretch over his previous four contests. Murphy has gone deep 13 times this year and is on pace to surpass the career-high 17 long balls he slugged last season.