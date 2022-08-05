Murphy went 1-for-5 with a two-run double and a run in a win over the Angels on Thursday.

Murphy collected his sixth and seventh RBI over the last five games -- including his fifth in the last two -- with his third-inning two-bagger. The backstop did strike out in three other plate appearances, but he's been an asset for the Athletics and fantasy managers since the All-Star break with a .279/.380/.651 slash line, four doubles, four home runs, 11 RBI, seven walks and nine runs across the last 12 games.