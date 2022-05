Murphy went 1-for-4 with a double in a loss to the Rangers on Thursday.

Murphy's double off Martin Perez extended the backstop's hitting streak to seven games, continuing one of his most productive stretches of the season. The 27-year-old is hitting a solid .286 (8-for-28) over that stretch, but only two of his hits have gone for extra bases and he hasn't left the yard since April 29.