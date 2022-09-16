Murphy went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and a run in a loss to the Astros on Thursday.
If it seems like all Murphy does is pile up extra-base knocks, it's because that qualifies as only a modest embellishment. The slugging backstop has been putting the screws to the ball all season, with Thursday's production pushing him up to 53 total extra-base hits -- 33 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs. Murphy also now has a trio of multi-hit efforts in the last six games, a stretch during which he carries a .292 average and .870 OPS across 27 plate appearances.
