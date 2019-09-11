Murphy went 3-for-5 with two home runs, three runs scored and four RBI in Tuesday's 21-7 rout of the Astros.

The rookie has been impressive to begin his big-league career, going deep three times in his first three starts and slashing .357/.400/1.000 through 15 plate appearances. Murphy remains in a timeshare with Josh Phegley behind the plate for now, but if he keeps raking he could overtake the veteran as Oakland's No. 1 catcher with the club pulling out all the stops in an effort to make the postseason.