Murphy will make his major-league debut either Wednesday or Thursday against the Angels, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The rookie backstop was called up immediately upon roster expansion last Sunday and apparently won't have to wait long to make his highly anticipated big-league debut. Murphy worked around a pair of knee injuries this past minor-league season to slash .308/.386/.625 with 17 extra-base hits (six doubles, one triple, 10 home runs) and 30 RBI across 140 plate appearances.