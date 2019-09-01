The Athletics selected Murphy's contract from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday.

Oakland designated infielder Corban Joseph for assignment in order to clear room on the 40-man roster for Murphy, the organization's top catching prospect. Per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, manager Bob Melvin said Sunday that Murphy "will get a few starts at catcher here and there," which suggests the 24-year-old won't unseat Josh Phegley as the Athletics' primary option behind the plate.

