Athletics' Sean Murphy: Gets breather Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
Jul 27, 2022
at
12:42 pm ET
•
1 min read
Murphy isn't starting Wednesday against Houston.
Murphy started the first seven games following the All-Star break and slashed .286/.483/.667 with two homers, two doubles, six runs and four RBI. Stephen Vogt is taking over behind the plate and batting sixth.
