site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: athletics-sean-murphy-gets-breather | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Athletics' Sean Murphy: Gets breather
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Murphy is not in Saturday's lineup against the Twins.
Murphy has started each of the team's last five games and will take a seat on the bench with a day game following a night game. Aramis Garcia will take over behind the dish and hit ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read