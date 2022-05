Murphy went 1-for-3 with an RBI double, two walks and a run in a win over the Rangers on Sunday.

One day after seeing an eight-game hitting streak snapped with an 0-for-5, four-strikeout tally, Murphy bounced back by reaching safely in three of five plate appearances. The 27-year-old still has plenty of work to do on his .207/.280/.391 slash line, but he owns an improved .275 average and .791 OPS across his last 10 games.