Athletics' Sean Murphy: Goes deep in loss
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Murphy went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Dodgers.
Murphy plated the Athletics' only run with a solo shot to center field in the eighth inning. The long ball was his seventh this season. Murphy has 14 RBI while slashing .234/.364/.458 on the campaign.
