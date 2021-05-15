site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Sean Murphy: Goes yard in win
RotoWire Staff
Murphy went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Friday's 6-1 win over the Twins.
Murphy's fifth-inning shot gave Oakland a 3-0 lead. It was his fifth long ball of the year and first in the month of May. The 26-year-old owns a .709 OPS with 16 RBI through 120 plate appearances.
