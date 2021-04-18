site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Sean Murphy: Goes yard Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Murphy went 1-for-2 with a solo homer and a walk in Sunday's 3-2 win over Detroit.
Murphy's eighth-inning blast tied the game up at 2-2. After starting the year 1-for-18, the 26-year-old is 4-for-13 with four extra-base hits over his last four games.
