Athletics' Sean Murphy: Granted spring invite
Murphy has received an invitation to the Athletics' spring training as a non-roster invitee, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Murphy was drafted in the third round of the 2016 draft and was able to work his way up to Double-A Midland this past season. The young backstop struggled at the plate, slashing .209/.288/.309 in his 217 plate appearances. The 23-year-old still has some refining of his game left to do before he's major-league ready.
